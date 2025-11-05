MANEKI (MANEKI) Trading Down 24% This Week

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 24% lower against the dollar. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $3.20 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,720.77 or 0.98860268 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00067958 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,628,748.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

