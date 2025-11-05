The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $800.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.50.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $81.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $624.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $729.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $450.72 and a 12-month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total transaction of $8,312,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

