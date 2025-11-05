Babcock (NYSE:BW) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.2390, with a volume of 13499807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 261,745 shares in the company, valued at $395,234.95. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,397.75. The trade was a 14.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $99,803. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,042,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $508.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.87.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

