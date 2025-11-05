Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7%

RYTM traded down $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 437,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at $11,223,840. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. This trade represents a 61.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,760 shares of company stock worth $6,689,531 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

