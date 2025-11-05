Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7%
RYTM traded down $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 437,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at $11,223,840. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. This trade represents a 61.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,760 shares of company stock worth $6,689,531 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
