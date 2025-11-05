Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.0110, with a volume of 10432673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

