T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.01.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183,061 shares of company stock worth $523,510,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

