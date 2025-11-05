GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 5,759 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 575,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

