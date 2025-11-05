FY2029 EPS Estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,088.32. This trade represents a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

