Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 5,331 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

