Financial Comparison: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and QT Imaging”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.83 million 0.00 -$6.30 million ($0.59) 0.00 QT Imaging $4.00 million 46.71 -$4.03 million ($0.77) -8.94

QT Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical. QT Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viveve Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viveve Medical beats QT Imaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

