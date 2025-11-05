Genus Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,478 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $296,598.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,460.16. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

