Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $382.57 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $419.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

