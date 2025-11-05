James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 31st

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

James River Group Stock Up 15.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of James River Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

