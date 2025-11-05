Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 20th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.8%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $987.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 208.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 212.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.