FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

