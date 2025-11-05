Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.13. Niagen Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NAGE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.