BILL (BILL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2025 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – BILL was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – BILL is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – BILL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – BILL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – BILL was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

9/11/2025 – BILL was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

