Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 23.87%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

SNOA stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

