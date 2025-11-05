CocaCola Company (The) $KO Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $36,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 4.3% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

