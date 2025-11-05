Claro Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.2% during the second quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $296.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

