Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.45. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

