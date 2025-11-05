Cloud Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

