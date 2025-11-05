First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 9,141 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.