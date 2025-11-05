Docusign Inc. $DOCU Stake Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,512 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Docusign worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 251.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after buying an additional 525,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,414.44. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

