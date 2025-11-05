First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 93,525 shares.The stock last traded at $46.0890 and had previously closed at $44.50.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

