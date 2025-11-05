First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 93,525 shares.The stock last traded at $46.0890 and had previously closed at $44.50.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
