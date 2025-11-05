Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Trading 66,239,370.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 66,239,370.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $21,474,836.47. 117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -349.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

