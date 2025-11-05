argenex SE $ARGX Stock Position Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 244.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,044 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of argenex worth $48,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of argenex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of argenex by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.68.

argenex Price Performance

ARGX opened at $831.48 on Wednesday. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $855.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $774.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.12.

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.