iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $280.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $288.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

