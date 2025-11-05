BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 1.4%

BIIB opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.