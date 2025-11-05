BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,036.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,616 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of News worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in News by 7.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 17.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.