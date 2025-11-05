Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 62.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $619.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.15. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

