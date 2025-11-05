BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 96,891 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,891 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

