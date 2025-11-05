Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Short Interest Down 28.1% in October

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 780,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

