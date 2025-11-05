RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 124.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $235.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

