Tencent (TCEHY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Tencent to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $26.3184 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Tencent has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $734.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

