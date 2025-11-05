Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $810,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

