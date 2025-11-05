Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 730.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,936 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $107.32.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

