Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys 4,490 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

