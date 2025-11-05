Arrowroot Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,072,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 278,742 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,996 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,429,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,702,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

