Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Purchases 6,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.