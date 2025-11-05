Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,401.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,623 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 10.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $139,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

