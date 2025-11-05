PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II $PNI Shares Acquired by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 29.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

