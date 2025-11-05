Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Gary Schick Sells 453 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Schick sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $99,972.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,883.52. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average is $199.28. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

