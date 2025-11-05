Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

