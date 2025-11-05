Bunge Global (BG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bunge Global (NYSE: BG) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2025 – Bunge Global was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/21/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Bunge Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Bunge Global had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Bunge Global had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

