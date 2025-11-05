Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

