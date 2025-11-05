Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 27.2%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of AIO stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
