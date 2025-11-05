Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 27.2%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AIO stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

