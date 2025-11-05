Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 27.2%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AIO stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

