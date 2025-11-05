GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 426,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,988,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

