Versor Investments LP Takes $549,000 Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

