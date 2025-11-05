Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,470,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 335,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,303,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 680,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 831,055 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

